Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 711,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,553. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

