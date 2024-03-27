Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,252 shares during the period. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF accounts for 3.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 15.79% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $21,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,007,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MINV stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

About Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.