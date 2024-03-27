Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,323 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.79. 2,608,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

