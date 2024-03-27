Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 447,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

