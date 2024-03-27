Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 10,490 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,315,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 6.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $46,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 708.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $930,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 35.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

TBJL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. 8,001 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.