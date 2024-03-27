Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $616.40. 1,241,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

