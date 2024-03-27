Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,000. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 1.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,381.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. 2,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,030. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

