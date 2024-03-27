Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.9%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.49. 1,944,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 11,721,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

