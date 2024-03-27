Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 245,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,088,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Altus Power Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $754.04 million, a PE ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

In other news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,742,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $243,769.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,694,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,742,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,673 shares of company stock valued at $950,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Altus Power by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Altus Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altus Power by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

