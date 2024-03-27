Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$245,298.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total transaction of C$245,298.00.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

CVE ALV opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.82. The stock has a market cap of C$147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

