ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.61. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 21,243 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
