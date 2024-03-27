ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $11.19

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $11.61. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 21,243 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann purchased 4,400 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.