Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.00

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 15428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.09).

Amati AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £130.68 million, a PE ratio of -298.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.16.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.