Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.1 %

Amer Sports stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

