American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.03. The company had a trading volume of 109,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.