Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.00. 130,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.85 and a 1 year high of $438.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

