Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $102.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 6,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.80. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

