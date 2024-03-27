AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in AMTD Digital were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

Shares of AMTD Digital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. AMTD Digital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

AMTD Digital Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

