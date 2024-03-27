Analysts’ New Coverage for March 27th (ABAT, ABIO, ACOR, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, ATHX, AXDX, BALL, BCLI)

Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 27th:

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR). They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC). They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR). They issued an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE). They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Syensqo (OTCMKTS:SHBBF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG). They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV). They issued a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). The firm issued an underweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

