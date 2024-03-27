Analysts Offer Predictions for Mogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mogo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

About Mogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.