Analysts Offer Predictions for Mogo Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mogo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Shares of Mogo stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $47.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. Mogo has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.96.
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
