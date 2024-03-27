Analysts Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $99.67

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

