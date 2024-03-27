Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $147.50

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI
Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $47,359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Badger Meter Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $157.50 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Badger Meter Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Meter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.