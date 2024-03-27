Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Target Price at $147.50

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $47,359,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,372,000 after buying an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $157.50 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

