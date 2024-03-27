Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $4.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Shares of TSE:FRX opened at C$14.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company has a market cap of C$400.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.14.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

