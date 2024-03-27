Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $22.13

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mattel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

