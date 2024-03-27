Analysts Set Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT at $415.00

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,385,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $421.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.02 and a 200-day moving average of $373.03. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft has a one year low of $272.05 and a one year high of $430.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

