Analyzing Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 24.20% 23.52% 23.52% Vermilion Energy -11.40% 15.75% 8.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Permianville Royalty Trust and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.15%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy pays out -26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $10.35 million 4.31 $18.52 million $0.42 3.21 Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.28 -$176.01 million ($1.11) -10.67

Permianville Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Vermilion Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.