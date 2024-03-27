Analyzing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 11.95% 6.88% 0.88% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UP Fintech and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 37.68%.

Volatility and Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $272.51 million 1.95 $32.56 million $0.20 17.05 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

UP Fintech beats Wetouch Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services. The company also provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

