Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.22) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($33.24) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.59) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.51).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,922.80 ($24.30). The company had a trading volume of 2,276,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,554. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,682.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,815.50 ($35.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,806.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,986.23.

In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.95), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($537,080.49). Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

