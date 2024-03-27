Anixa Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Anixa Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 73.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anixa Biosciences news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,998.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.