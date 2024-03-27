Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

APLS stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,205.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $221,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,923 shares of company stock worth $22,361,395. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

