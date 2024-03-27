Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Down 3.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $66.21. 148,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 657,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Further Reading

