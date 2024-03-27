Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 56,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Apollo Silver
