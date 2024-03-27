Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 499.2% from the February 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 56,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

