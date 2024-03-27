Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. TheStreet raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $554.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,559,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,716,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth $320,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

