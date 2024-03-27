Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 534.8% from the February 29th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI remained flat at $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $869,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.37.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied UV during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

