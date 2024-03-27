Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APTO. StockNews.com lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

