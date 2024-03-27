Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Trading 8% Higher

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.36 and last traded at 4.34. Approximately 4,560,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,021,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.02.

Arcadium Lithium Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

