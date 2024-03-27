Ardor Price Up 28.9% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $134.14 million and approximately $40.16 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00077707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00029662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.