argenx’s (ARGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $451.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.74.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

