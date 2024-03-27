Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $287.04 and last traded at $287.85. 572,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,459,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.83.

Specifically, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,084 shares of company stock valued at $73,109,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Arista Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

