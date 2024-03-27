Ark (ARK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.18 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $203.58 million and $40.18 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001969 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001597 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002886 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001259 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,775,788 coins and its circulating supply is 179,775,672 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

