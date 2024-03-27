ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TARO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,810. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

