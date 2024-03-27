ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.69% of AudioCodes worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 159.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 236.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 865.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 566,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 508,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 460.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 367,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

