ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.16. The stock had a trading volume of 420,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,882. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

