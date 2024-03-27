ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,349 shares of the software’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the software’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,481 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,027 shares of the software’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the software’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

ALTR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 39,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

Insider Activity

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 12,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $1,106,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,906,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $418,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

