ARK Investment Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358,199 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of Stratasys worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,620,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 140,780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,343,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

