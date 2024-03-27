ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 67,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,012. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

