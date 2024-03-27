ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,118 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 13.61% of Personalis worth $14,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 87.3% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 127,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $2.30 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Personalis stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 84,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,214. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. Personalis had a negative net margin of 147.38% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

