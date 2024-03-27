ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 32,004 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,004 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 1,758,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,950,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 382,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.