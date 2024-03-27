ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 50.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $191.38. 29,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,669. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.66. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

