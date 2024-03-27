Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.