Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.44

Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 66513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Artivion had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $31,967.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,743 shares of company stock worth $3,517,865. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

